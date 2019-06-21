Architects and project managers working for the Corvallis School District showed draft site plans for renovating or rebuilding four schools at Thursday’s meeting of the school board — plans that are the most detailed look yet at the future layout of these schools.
The plans were developed as part of the $200 million bond approved by voters to improve safety, security and functionality at all district schools.
The site plans included the footprint for new school buildings at Lincoln and Hoover elementary schools, which will share a similar, but not identical, two-story design, and general layouts for expansions and internal remodels at Garfield Elementary School and Crescent Valley High School. The site plans for all four buildings are included in the online version of this article.
Alexis Sliwinski, an architect with Pivot Architecture, said the schematic designs presented look at how space is allocated in the school buildings and sites.
“It’s a very early phase of dreaming and making sure programmatic requirements are met,” she said.
The details of how the building will look come later in the process, she said.
Sliwinski worked on projects at Crescent Valley. She showed a floor plan for the school and outlined work that will be done on its Building F, which houses wood, auto and metal shop programs and arts, including ceramics. She said much of the building would be gutted to remodel work spaces and upgrade infrastructure, including power and ventilation upgrades.
The site plan included showed classroom expansions on the east side of the F Building, as well as the addition of some covered outdoor work areas.
Kalina Kunert, a project manager with DLR Group, gave an overview of the remodels and expansions at Garfield. She said since the last time a site plan was presented to the board, the plans had shifted to further improve safety in the parking lot and remove a planned bus loading loop on Northwest Dixon Avenue.
The bus loop was ill-received by neighbors, who were OK with drop-off continuing on Dixon, and she added that the loop would have been expensive to build.
Kunert said that the new classroom wing, which earlier had been conceived as sticking out from the middle of the school's backside, had been moved to the east side of the site to improve visibility on school grounds so that students can be supervised more easily. The change also means the new classrooms will face north, onto Garfield City Park, which gives students a nice view and helps with heating and cooling.
Kunert said the plan is to bid out construction early in 2020 and start construction in the summer that year. The school’s existing modular classrooms will be moved to elsewhere on the grounds and some classrooms will have to move to other modular buildings temporarily placed on the site for the 2020-21 school year, she added.
Brian Frey, also a project manager with DLR Group, showed the site plans at Hoover and Lincoln.
The current site plan for Lincoln shows the school on the southeast side of the site; the idea, Frey said, is to get the school as far as possible from the noise of Highway 99W. He said the site will feature a bus drop-off area running through the center of the site and a parent drop-off area on the east side of the school.
He said the wing for prekindergarten through first grade programs will be on the first floor of the school and the upper-grade classrooms will be on the second floor.
The Hoover site features a similar building that is slightly more stretched out, he said, because the site is narrower at Hoover.
The site plan calls for aligning the entrance to the school’s parking lot with Northwest Aspen Street and features a combined loading zone to be used by buses and parents in the parking lot.
Kim Patten, the district’s director of facilities and transportation, said the school’s design committees will meet in August to better define what the schools will look like. The board will next get a chance to view plans in the fall, when the look of the buildings will be much more advanced.
Also at the meeting, the board voted to approve its 2019-20 budget. The board, which had two absent members, approved the budget unanimously with no discussion or changes.