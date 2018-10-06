The Corvallis School District is now accepting applicants for design guidance teams that will work with the architects who are planning projects that are part of the district’s $200 million facilities bond.
The teams will have up to 15 members and will be focused on specific topics, including safety design, teaching and learning design, operations design, and health and wellness design.
People interested in applying for the committees can apply on the district’s website, https://bit.ly/2PcCBtx. Applications are due Oct. 15.
The teams are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m., Nov. 7 and 6 p.m. Nov. 28.
The district is also still accepting applications for its bond oversight committee, which is tasked with financial oversight of bond projects and making sure bond funds are spent on projects that are part of the bond plan presented to district voters. Voters approved the $200 million bond measure in May.
Applications for the oversight committee are available at https://bit.ly/2zUxmcF and should be completed by Oct. 10. The oversight committee will first meet Oct. 22.