Corvallis School District delivers

"I try to get the students enough food for three labs, and the bus drivers meet me here early to make sure the food stays cold and can get to the students early," she added.

The food deliveries have made the difference between students being able to participate in a hands-on learning experience and being limited to screen work during comprehensive distance learning.

"I do get more engagement," Wolfe said. "I was talking to other teachers, and we were saying we teach to black screens a lot of the time, but with cooking they are more willing to turn on their screen."

Sometimes, even the screens themselves are delivered to students' doorsteps.

According to Corvallis School District spokesperson Brenda Downum, buses have delivered Chromebooks, iPads and WiFi hotspots, with parents signing for the technology at the door.

They've also delivered a bit of holiday cheer.

"Right before winter break, the school had a bunch of donations to go out to families," Weeks said. "Turkeys, presents, bikes — there was a bed and a desk. Drivers were so overwhelmed with the gratitude from parents when they delivered those things. It's a big deal."