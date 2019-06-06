{{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis School District announced Tuesday that it has hired a new principal for Jefferson Elementary School.

Jennifer Still will begin as principal July 1. Still worked as a counselor at Linus Pauling Middle School from 2014 to 2017 and has worked as the district’s behavior consultant since then, the district said in a press release.

According to the release, Still has a bachelor’s in psychology and master’s in school counseling, both from Oregon State University.

Still is replacing Melissa Harder, who has been hired as the district’s assistant superintendent.

