The Corvallis School District announced last week that it had filled several administrator positions at its high schools.
Among these was the hiring of Nicole Hendricks as assistant principal at Crescent Valley High School. Hendricks is filling a role currently occupied by Nikki McFarland, who is transitioning into an administrative role with the district this summer.
Hendricks has more than two decades of experience as an educator, the district said in its announcement, most recently as vice principal at Knight Junior High in Southern California. Hendricks has a bachelor's in communications and a master's in education from California State University, Bakersfield.
The district also announced that its longtime high school athletic directors, Bob Holt at Corvallis High School and Craig Ellingson at Crescent Valley High School, are both retiring this year. Both positions will be filled by administrators serving in a hybrid assistant principal/athletic director role.
Holt, who has been an athletic director at Corvallis High School for more than two decades, will be succeeded by Salvador Munoz, who has worked as a behavioral specialist and Spanish teacher in the Salem-Keizer Public Schools. The district said in its announcement that Munoz is also an assistant coach for the Willamette University men’s soccer team and has bachelor's degrees in Spanish and education, and a master's in education from Oregon State University.
Ellingson, who has been athletic director for more than a decade and has been at Crescent Valley since 1977, will be succeeded by Mark Henderson, who is currently working in the Monroe School District, in Monroe, Washington. The district said Henderson has worked as a principal, dean of students, assistant principal, math teacher and coach in football and baseball. Henderson has a bachelor's in education from Pacific Lutheran University and a master's in education from City University in Bellevue, Washington.