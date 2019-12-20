Corvallis School District adopts calendars for next three years

She said the calendar staff brought to the board for approval was developed as a balance between the desires of students, parents and district staff.

The board also voted to extend the contract it has with the Wenaha Group to manage projects that are part of a $200 million bond approved by voters in May 2018.

Meeting materials said the original contract with the project management firm was based on a timeline that would see all bond projects completed by the end of 2021, but the district had adjusted its construction timeline because of the difficult construction market.

“The high level of construction activity, particularly in the K-12 market has caused a reduction in contractor availability and has caused the district to adjust the construction schedule. Projects will be spread out over an additional year with bond work completion scheduled for December 31, 2022,” meeting materials said.

The extension of the contract adds nearly $658,000 in cost to the firm’s contract with the district, which was initially approved by the board in June 2018 for a cost of $4.9 million.