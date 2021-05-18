Corvallis School Board turns 1 of 4 seats

Shauna Tominey is set to join Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuah and incumbents Vince Adams and Luhui Whitebear on the Corvallis School Board this June, based on initial vote counts Monday night that showed them leading their races.

Tominey, in a three-way race for the Position 5 spot, garnered 8,114 votes on the Benton County side, good for 61.52% of the vote in that part of the district, and 88 votes or 47.57% in Linn County. Ginger Schudel Larcom had 3,334 votes or 25.28% in Benton and 63 votes or 34.05% in Linn. Rachelle Spindler polled 1,717 votes or 13.02% in Benton and 34 votes or 18.38% in Linn.

Whitebear, who was appointed to the board in 2020, opted to run for the Position 4 seat, which would guarantee her a four-year term instead of two more years in her current Position 6 spot. As of 8 p.m. Monday, she was leading her opponent, Richard Arnold, with 9,420 votes, just over 70% of the vote in Benton County. In Linn County, Whitebear garnered 64.43%, or 125 votes, to 35.57%, or 69 votes, for Arnold.

Fellow incumbent Adams, who switched seats with Whitebear and ran for her current seat, was showing 8,926 or 67% of the Benton County votes and 110 or 56.70% of the Linn County votes in the race. Opponent Tim Euhus 4,323 votes or 32.56% in Benton and 84 votes or 43.30% in Linn.

