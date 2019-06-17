Corvallis School District staff members are planning to reveal this week the most detailed designs yet for projects included in the district’s $200 million facilities bond.
Kim Patten, the district’s director of facilities and transportation, said district staff and project managers are planning to present schematic designs at the school board meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the school district office at 1555 SW 35th Street.
The board will be presented with designs for the replacement buildings at Lincoln and Hoover elementary schools and Crescent Valley High School. The board also will see designs for the remodeling at Garfield School, but work there has been pushed back.
Patten said the presentation will include some conceptual floor plans for the designs, but the plans won’t get into detail about things like what the schools will look like or where windows will be located. However, it should include more general layout items, such as how much area rooms have, where wings of classrooms will be placed and where bathrooms will be located.
Patten said district staff have committed to updating board members about each major stage of the design process and the presentation is an opportunity for the board to potentially make changes to plans before designs get more advanced.
“It’s one point in time where the board gets to see (plans) and raise any red flags if they have them,” she said.
The plans being presented to the board, Patten said, have been developed by architects with input from individual school design committees.
Meeting materials the district released Friday also state cost estimates for work at the four schools has been completed, and because of the hot construction market all are expected to cost more than was originally budgeted in the bond proposal approved by voters in May 2018.
"It is likely that the superintendent will request that the board allocate a portion of bond program reserves to those projects to cover the difference," meeting materials said.
According to the meeting materials, the district has about $29.4 million in reserves set aside for bond projects.
Patten said for these schools, the next step will be the design development stage, in which the appearance of the building will begin to take shape. Then, architects will move into developing construction documents that details how things should be built. The next step after that is bidding out construction on the new schools (contractors for remodel work have already been hired).
According to the district’s latest bond plan master schedule, construction on the new Lincoln and Hoover buildings will begin in April 2020 and finish construction in May 2021. Demolition of the old school buildings is scheduled to take place during the summer of 2021.
Patten said the district has pushed back the start of construction of the expansion at Garfield from spring of next year to June, because construction will take around a year and the district didn’t want two school years disrupted by construction. Work at the school is scheduled to conclude in August 2021.
The first phase of construction at Crescent Valley is currently scheduled to start in June 2020. However, the school is getting a new boiler, turf field and track and field areas this summer.
Patten said the turf field installation will not be complete for the high school football season, so the Crescent Valley football team is currently scheduled to play its home games at Corvallis High School’s field. The team will be able to practice at home though, she said, both on the current practice field and the school’s softball field.
Patten said the school will have a playable soccer field this fall.
“It’s going to be a tight year on campus, but we’re working hard to make sure the athletes have a good experience,” she said.
The board will also consider approving the district's 2019-20 budget at the meeting; the meeting will include an opportunity for public comment on the budget.