Corvallis School Board to meet Thursday

The Corvallis School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the board room at the district office at 1555 SW 35th Street.

A limited number of seats will be available in the room because of social distancing protocols mandated by the coronavirus outbreak. Residents are encouraged to watch the video feed on the district’s You Tube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ?.

Those wishing to make public comments at the meeting should email Julia.catalla@corvallis.k12.or.us by noon Thursday to make arrangements to testify via telephone.

The meeting begins with a 4:45 p.m. executive session (no members of the public allowed) at which directors will discuss the performance evaluation of Superintendent Ryan Noss.

Directors also are scheduled to discuss Noss’ evaluation during the open session.