 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corvallis School Board to discuss educational equity

Corvallis School Board to discuss educational equity

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
corvallis high solar stock 06

The Corvallis School District is planning to add more solar panels at Corvallis High School that would close to double the school's capacity.

 Photo provided by Chance Olufson

The Corvallis School Board will have a “deep dive” discussion on updating its educational equity policy at its 6:30 p.m. remote meeting on Thursday.

To monitor the YouTube broadcast go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ.

Presenting at the meeting will be Kristen Miles and Marcianne Rivera-Koetje.

The board also is expected to act on facilities bond items that would add more solar capacity at Corvallis High School and new playground equipment at Lincoln and Husky (formerly Hoover) elementary schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News