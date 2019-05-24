Corvallis School District staff and project managers working on its bond projects presented potential gender-neutral design standards for remodeling district elementary school bathrooms to the school board Thursday night.
Melanie Quaempts with the Wenaha Group, the project manager for the district’s $200 million in bond projects, said the goal for the bathroom remodels would be to create gender-neutral bathrooms that emphasize safety, privacy and supervision.
Quaempts’ presentation included a video and floor plan for potential replacements for current bathrooms. The designs are for gender-neutral bathrooms where each toilet is in a small room with floor-to-ceiling walls and doors to give students complete privacy. The sinks would be in a common area that has a larger doorway into the main hallways so building staff can more easily supervise the bathrooms.
Quaempts said the goal in building gender-inclusive bathrooms was to make sure every child has a place they feel comfortable going to the bathroom regardless of gender.
Dave Fishel of Wenaha said since code requires a certain number of bathroom fixtures for buildings, bathrooms remodeled this way will require both more space and a more intensive build-out.
Board Chair Vince Adams asked what the difference in cost would be for the proposed bathroom designs versus what was included in the original bond plan.
Fishel said that estimate wasn’t completed yet, but said the figures would be presented at the board’s meeting June 20.
“It’s going to cost more money, and there will be things we can’t do because of it,” Fishel said.
Kim Patten, the district's director of facilities and transportation, said the next steps will be for the bathroom design guidelines to be finalized at the June board meeting.
“This is what’s right for our students,” she said. “It’s safer and more private.”
Patten also discussed the bond reserves, which include both the $28.7 million in premiums on district bond debt issued last summer and interest those bond funds accrue before they are spent. Patten said the district plans to use two-thirds of the reserves as a contingency fund to make sure all the projects promised to voters in the bond plan are accomplished. The other third, she said, would be used for expanding the scope of projects.
Patten first raised the possibility of adding gender-inclusive bathroom remodels to the scope of the bond in March. She said since the board has to approve bond contracts, any contract that involved using reserve funds would need to be approved by the board before it could go forward.
Superintendent Ryan Noss said each school building has contingency funds built into its budget that were included in the $200 million bond plan; the reserve funds are separate from those.
