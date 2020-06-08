Corvallis School Board to act on budget

Corvallis School Board to act on budget

The Corvallis School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to hold a public hearing on its 2020-21 budget.

The meeting is a remote one and those wishing to watch the proceedings can do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ?

Those wishing to offer public testimony on the budget plan should email lindsey.kang@corvallis.k12.or.us by noon Thursday. Individuals will be provided with information on how to join the meeting by gtelephone.

The board also will receive an update on the implementation of the facilities bond measure.

