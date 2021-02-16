Corvallis School Board meets Thursday

The Corvallis School Board meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. To monitor the session via YouTube go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ.

On the agenda are a facilities bond program update, a furniture, fixtures and equipment report, a homeless education program update and resolutions on Black History Month and universal health care. Board members also are scheduled to appoint a Budget Committee member.

The meeting will be preceded by an executive session (no members of the public allowed) at which the performance evaluation of superintendent Ryan Noss will be discussed.

