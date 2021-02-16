 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corvallis School Board meets Thursday

Corvallis School Board meets Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis School Board meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. To monitor the session via YouTube go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ.

On the agenda are a facilities bond program update, a furniture, fixtures and equipment report, a homeless education program update and resolutions on Black History Month and universal health care. Board members also are scheduled to appoint a Budget Committee member.

The meeting will be preceded by an executive session (no members of the public allowed) at which the performance evaluation of superintendent Ryan Noss will be discussed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lebanon parents protest delay
Local

Lebanon parents protest delay

  • Updated

LEBANON - Lebanon Community Schools held its first in-person board meeting in nearly a year Thursday night at the Santiam Travel Station. Outs…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News