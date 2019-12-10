Corvallis School Board chair plans Q&A for potential board applicants

Corvallis School Board Chair Sami Al-AbdRabbuh will host an office hours from 6 to 7 p.m. today to answer questions of potential applicants for the school board.
Al-AbdRabbuh plans to be in the government corner of the lobby of the downtown branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library to help applicants understand the process.
Applications are available on the district website, at http://bit.ly/2PseMQ0, and will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The board plans to interview applicants for the position at its Jan. 16 meeting and appoint one applicant to fill a vacant seat on the board until June 30, 2021.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of board member Brandy Fortson last month.
The Corvallis School Board also has a meeting at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the district’s Western View Center at 1435 SW 35th Street. The meeting will feature the presentation of school improvement plans for Franklin K-8 School, Linus Pauling and Cheldelin middle schools, and Corvallis, Crescent Valley and College Hill high schools.