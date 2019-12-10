Corvallis School Board chair plans Q&A for potential board applicants
top story

Corvallis School Board chair plans Q&A for potential board applicants

{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis High Stock

Corvallis School District leaders and community members joined students at Corvallis High School on in February of 2019 to celebrate the community funded solar project at the school.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Corvallis School Board Chair Sami Al-AbdRabbuh will host an office hours from 6 to 7 p.m. today to answer questions of potential applicants for the school board.

Al-AbdRabbuh plans to be in the government corner of the lobby of the downtown branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library to help applicants understand the process.

Applications are available on the district website, at http://bit.ly/2PseMQ0, and will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The board plans to interview applicants for the position at its Jan. 16 meeting and appoint one applicant to fill a vacant seat on the board until June 30, 2021.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of board member Brandy Fortson last month.

The Corvallis School Board also has a meeting at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the district’s Western View Center at 1435 SW 35th Street. The meeting will feature the presentation of school improvement plans for Franklin K-8 School, Linus Pauling and Cheldelin middle schools, and Corvallis, Crescent Valley and College Hill high schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News