Corvallis School District administrators told the district’s school board they have been considering ways to spend any reserve funds left after completing projects included in the district’s $200 million bond.
Superintendent Ryan Noss told the board at its meeting Thursday that district staff don’t even know if they would have any reserve funds left after completing school improvement projects included in the bond plan presented to voters, who approved taking on the bond debt in May of 2018. However, he said he wanted the board to be aware of uses staff were considering for any leftover funds.
When the district sold the first $160 million of that bond debt in July of 2018, buyers were willing to pay a premium on the debt, so the district actually collected $188.7 million dollars. The extra $28.7 million dollars in premiums and a state bond matching grant of $6.2 million, also not included in the original bond plan, have been set aside for cost overruns.
However, in the monthly update on bond projects at the board meeting Kim Patten, the district's facilities and transportation director, included a slide with a list of possible projects to add to the bond should the funds be available.
The list included seismic improvements on the two-story portion of the Harding Center, heating and air system improvements at Crescent Valley High School, adding even more classrooms to elementary schools than the bond plan calls for, additional improvements for career and technical education and building gender inclusive restrooms. Patten said the gender-inclusive restrooms could consist of unisex bathrooms with very private stalls that have floor to ceiling walls.
Patten said these improvements would need board approval before they could be added to the scope of bond projects.
“I’m not asking for it yet, I’m just saying we have additional things on our wish list,” she said.
The Corvallis School Board next meets at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday at the district office, 1555 SW 35th Street. The agenda includes budget committee training, a presentation about bullying by youths in the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis and an update on special education.