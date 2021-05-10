Corvallis Ride of Silence set for May 19

Corvallis area bicycle safety advocates have scheduled their annual Ride of Silence for Wednesday, May 19.
The annual ride, now in its 16th year, will be made to “honor those who have been injured or killed, to raise awareness of the numbers of people who ride bikes and to ask that all share the road,” said coordinator Jay Thatcher.
Interesting riders should gather at 6:30 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. The ride will start at 7 p.m. and last an hour. The ride has a new route this year and will use the Eric E. Austin Memorial Bypass, which links the skatepark area with Crystal Lake Drive. Cyclist Austin died in a collision with a motorist on Highway 99W in July 2018. The bypass opened late last year.
Riders will wear armbands, carry signs and hand out cards noting the purpose of the ride, Thatcher said.
No particular skill or endurance level is needed for the ride, according to Thatcher. “Just wear a helmet and share the road. The leaders will stop often to let the line regroup,” he said.
A white-painted ghost bike has been making the rounds in the days leading up to the Ride of Silence. It started at the corner of Northwest Dixon and Northwest Grant. The placement honors the location where William Brown was struck by a car in 2012. He never recovered from his injuries and died in the hospital on February 14 of that year. The ghost bike will eventually wind up at Osborn on the 19th.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Other fatalities in Corvallis in recent years include Robin Jensen, a police cadet and Osborn Aquatic Center staff member who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in August 2004. Other local cyclists who have died include Jane Higdon in 2006, Ed Bomber in 2008, Brown, Hank Bersani and Carin Norris in 2012, Grant Garner and John Shapley in 2015, and Randall Fox in 2016.
The international Ride of Silence started in 2003 in Dallas, Texas, and is held annually on the third Wednesday in May. The death of Jensen led Corvallis-area advocates to start the local commemoration.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.