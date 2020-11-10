Corvallis resumes shutting off water for nonpayment

The city of Corvallis has resumed water shutoffs for nonpayment of bills after a six-month coronavirus moratorium.
Corvallis public information officer Patrick Rollens said that the city regularly shuts off the water for roughly 100 customers per month because of non-payment.
After the six-month moratorium ended in late September, the city sent out notices to 151 customers.
“This does not represent a huge increase, considering the six-month pause on the whole program,” Rollens said.
Rollens also noted that ratepayers were given a series of options to help ease the payment challenge.
Ratepayers could work with the city Finance Department on a payment plan, seek assistance from Community Services Consortium or some combination of both, Rollens said, adding that 78 customers with delinquent bills took one of these options.
“The Finance Department is generally very accommodating for customers who are interested in a payment plan,” Rollens said. “Unfortunately, a very small number of customers choose not to take advantage of these options, despite our best efforts to connect them. This was true both before the pandemic and after.”
Corvallis residents pay for their water on their city services bill, which also includes a fee for stormwater, wastewater, urban forestry, street maintenance, transit service and sidewalks. The fee also pays for new hires in the Corvallis Police Department and the Corvallis Fire Department.
Street maintenance and public safety additions have led to significant increases in the bills, which average about $95 a month for residential customers.
Rollens also noted that an assistance program for low-income residents is now available.
The City Council on Sept. 21 passed an ordinance implementing the program, which takes effect Jan. 1 and offers eligible ratepayers a monthly credit of up to $25 on their bills.
“This is a new program,” Rollens said, “so the exact amount of the credit will not be known until the number of applicants who have applied is verified.”
Eligibility is determined based on household income. To be eligible, the customer must:
• Reside in a single-family home within the city limits;
• Pay the city services bill for the home; and
• Participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Oregon Health Plan or the free/reduced price school lunch program through the Corvallis School District.
To apply, go to www.corvallisoregon.gov/billassistance or call 541-766-6949. Applications received by Dec. 1 that meet eligibility guidelines will receive assistance on their January bill. Applications received after Dec. 1 will need to wait up to one month for processing before possibly becoming eligible.
Participants must renew their applications annually. The credit program is being paid for by a 35-cent surcharge that will be applied to all billing customers starting in January.
