A group of around 60 Corvallis residents gathered Sunday afternoon at the eastern edge of Oregon State University’s campus to protest a potential land use change that would allow the university to move forward with plans to build a 285-bed dormitory.
Courtney Cloyd said members of the Central Park Neighborhood Association organized the protest as a way to try to rally opposition to a proposal going before the Corvallis City Council tonight that would reallocate buildable land from other areas of campus to the sector with the green space between Monroe and Madison avenues on the north and south and 11th and Ninth streets on the east and west.
According to City Council meeting materials, the university is divided into separate sectors, each with a set maximum building space and open space allocations. OSU requested to shift areas of open space and buildable space between different sectors in the fall of 2018, the meeting materials said.
The university has in the past said it wants to build a dormitory for upper division and graduate students on the site, which includes land formerly occupied by the Sunflower House.
“This is not the best place for dorms,” said Cloyd. “This is an open space that has a number of benefits for the community.”
Cloyd said the protesters have a number of objections to the plan, but the primary concern is the loss of green space.
“Parks are a treasured part of the community and having parks in neighborhoods is critical,” he said.
He said the neighbors are also concerned about the effect that adding that many beds to the neighborhood would have on parking and traffic.
He added that the university has buildable land on the south and west sides of campus that would be better suited for a dormitory, without the side effect of breaking the connection between downtown and the university that the Madison Avenue Task Force worked to develop for so many years.
Cloyd said OSU should do a campuswide assessment of its buildable lands, rather than moving forward with the project.
“We would like to see an ongoing dialogue with the community and a serious study that engages the community,” he said.
Organizers at the event encouraged attendees to write letters to the council and to testify at the council’s public hearing on the decision. That hearing is scheduled to take place at tonight’s council meeting at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station at 400 NW Harrison Blvd.