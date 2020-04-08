Corvallis resident uses 3D printer to produce in-demand medical supplies for health care workers

He and others who make the shields know they won’t be able to match the quality of industry-standard shields, and they aren’t easily sanitized. But even if they are only used once and then disposed of, he is just glad the health care workers who use them will have readily-available supplies.

The cost for him to make one mask, he estimates, is around 70 cents; one important material is plastic binder covers, and he purchased a 100-pack of them for $10. Aman has also been using his printer to construct hooks for face masks in order to help take the strain off the ears of medical workers who wear the masks for long periods of time. He has produced nearly 100 of those.

Aman does not want any monetary compensation for the supplies — although some of the recipients have offered to reimburse him for the cost of the materials.

“I think this is going to help kind of alleviate that stress and anxiety of, ‘Oh no, we’re getting low, do we ration these?’” Aman said. “We’re trying to help during this shortage when there’s just not a great supply chain. These may not be the best, but they’re something in the interim.”