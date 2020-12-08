Corvallis resident found dead in nearby yard to retirement home

An 81-year-old Corvallis woman was found dead after being reported missing from her retirement apartment building.

The body of Joanne Thorndike, 81, was found in a yard near her residence at Stoneybrook Lodge, Corvallis police confirmed in an email to the Gazette-Times.

"An investigation is being conducted into the circumstances leading to her death," said Lt. Ryan Eaton. "As the investigation is still ongoing we cannot release all details, but I can tell you there is no danger to the public at this time."

No additional information was immediately available on Tuesday.

