Corvallis resident addresses rotary club on history of racism, how to be better allies

The first time Ricky Carson remembers being called out for being black was in the fifth grade.

“Growing up in Corvallis, I didn't necessarily experience racism,” he said. “I experienced this other thing called ignorance.”

A white girl in his Hoover Elementary School class told him he’d make more friends if he bleached his skin. She didn’t know what she said was racist. Neither did Carson, until years later. But that day, he ran to the bathroom and cried because her words hurt all the same.

Carson, a 2017 College Hill graduate now studying mass media at the University of West London, attended the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis’ Zoom meeting on Friday to share his story as a miseducated black man from the mid-valley.

“I grew up in Corvallis never really understanding why I had this feeling that I didn't belong,” Carson said.

Although Oregon — especially the more liberal western side and cities like Portland — has a national reputation for being a more progressive state, Carson said Oregonians still have much to learn and a lot to be reminded of when it comes to the racial history of the U.S. He especially pointed out schooling flaws regarding white supremacy and slavery.