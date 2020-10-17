Corvallis repaving project almost complete

The summer (and fall) long effort to repave Northwest Circle Boulevard in Corvallis is winding down.

The final signal loop installations were completed Saturday, with electrical hookups and switching the loops into operation set to take place early next week.

Beyond that, according the project manager Josh Bjornstedt of Public Works Department, lies only “punch list items,” which are last-minute tweaks that derive from final inspections.

Bjornstedt noted that punch list repairs might require lane shifts and bikes on the roadway in the work zones.

Signs noting the new traffic patterns will remain in place for the next few months, Bjornstedt said.

The repaving project is part of a city pilot project that added a “road diet” component to the boulevard.

The key changes to Circle are a reduction from four vehicle lanes to two for most of its run from west of 29th to Highland. There will be a continuous center turn lane (one existed previously only from Kings to 17th), and buffered bike lanes.

The intersections at 29th, Kings and Highland remain in their current configuration with two vehicle lanes in each direction plus a turn lane.

The goal of the project is to make the street safer, and city officials will be monitoring the project moving forward.

