The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation announced last week that it is giving $85,000 to local school enrichment programs this fall, breaking its previous record for fall donations.
Liv Gifford, the foundation’s executive director, said the foundation has been steadily increasing its contributions from year-to-year. The foundation donated $50,000 to Corvallis schools in the fall of 2015, $62,600 in the fall of 2016, and $72,000 in 2017, she said.
The funds will be used to aid students who are homeless or experiencing poverty and also for grants aimed at specific projects, the foundation said in a press release. This includes $22,000 for literacy and the arts, $14,000 for science, technology, engineering and math, $13,000 for health and wellness and $14,000 for service learning, sustainability, college and career readiness and global awareness, the organization said.
One grant is providing $11,000 for the Garfield Elementary School librarian to travel to the Guadalajara International Book Fair to purchase Spanish language books for the Corvallis School District's four dual immersion schools.
“This book fair is one of the most important publishing gatherings and the second largest book fair in the world and offers an opportunity to access materials in Spanish that are simply not available for libraries to purchase in any other way,” said the foundation’s release.
Gifford said the increase in fall giving coincides with an increase in giving to summer programs, which is possible due to the foundation tripling its fundraising since 2015.
Gifford said the foundation’s board of trustees has driven the growth in fundraising.