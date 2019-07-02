Close to 100 people gathered outside the Benton County Courthouse in downtown Corvallis over the lunch hour Tuesday to protest the treatment of migrant children being held in federal detention camps along the U.S.-Mexican border.
The protesters briefly blocked traffic on Northwest Fourth Street and added fuel to rumors of immigration raids in the mid-valley that could not be substantiated.
The local demonstration was one of numerous protests around the country organized by a coalition of progressive groups to call attention to conditions in the camps, which have been described by activists and Democrats in Congress as inhumane, unsanitary and unsafe.
Demonstrators lined the sidewalk in front of the courthouse, holding signs with slogans such as "Close the camps," "Stop the cruelty," "Deport fascism" and "We are an immigrant nation."
Organizers used a microphone and a portable loudspeaker to lead the crowd in chants of "Close the camps" and "Families belong together."
"This is the most wealthy and powerful nation in the world. We have more than enough resources to help people in need," said Mark Harvey, who said he was representing the Benton County Democratic Party.
Harvey handed the mic to Taryn Bazurto, an officer of the Benton County Democrats and the local chapter of Indivisible, a progressive activist group. Bazurto read the names and ages of children who have died after being taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"The biggest thing you can do," Bazurto told the crowd, "is continue to agitate for this issue every single day."
Protester Aryeh Frankfurter, who said his father fled Austria in World War II to escape anti-Jewish persecution that killed his family, told the crowd the issue of detention camps for refugees was personal for him.
"I cannot believe we have to be standing out here protesting concentration camps in this country," he said.
Corvallis School Board member and political activist Brandy Fortson, the main organizer of the protest, told the crowd that immigration raids were being conducted in Corvallis while the demonstration was happening.
"ICE is in town right now," she told the crowd. "This means each and every one of you has to use your privilege. If you see an ICE agent and they're requesting documents, you say, 'No — I want to see your warrant.'"
Reports of immigration raids in Corvallis and Albany were circulated widely on social media Tuesday, but they could not be confirmed by the newspaper.
Both Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson and County Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo said they had heard no reports of ICE raids in the mid-valley. Employees at the Benton County Courthouse and the downtown Safeway supermarket, two locations named in the social media posts as targets of raids, told the Gazette-Times no such raids had happened.
Visits to the other two Corvallis Safeway stores and the WinCo supermarket, other locations specified in the social media posts, turned up no signs of immigration raids, as did checks at several other Corvallis grocery stores.
Two ICE officials, responding to phone calls from journalists, said there were no raids in Corvallis or Albany on Tuesday.
Throughout the protest, demonstrators were greeted by frequent honks of support from passing motorists. When about two dozen protesters stepped into the street and blocked one of the lanes of travel, however, they got longer, louder honks of frustration.
After a Corvallis Police Department patrol vehicle took up station just up the street with its emergency lights flashing, the protesters moved back onto the sidewalk.
Fortson praised the protesters for attending the demonstration, but urged them to take stronger actions.
"Showing up with a sign is a great first step," she said. "(But) we need to do more."