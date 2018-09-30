After a few years in other locations, the Corvallis Pride Festival returned on Saturday to Central Park, right in the heart of downtown — and that, said co-organizer Dharma Mirza, was deliberate.
“We wanted it to be big and visible,” said Mirza.
Last year, she said, the event was at Starker Arts Park. The year before, it was held at Avery Park. One recent year, the event wasn't held at all.
But it was important to organizers that this year's event not be held in a relatively secluded location.
Mirza said in Corvallis the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community is largely ignored, so it's important for the Pride event to be front and center in the city.
“We live in a time of marginalization,” she said. “We want to connect LGBT people with services and just show solidarity with them.”
Saturday's event included live performances, booths from community organizations and free food.
Mirza said she has been involved in the event in the past, but this is the first time she has organized it, which she did with Mikasi Goodwin.
Mirza said early during the event that she’d seen about 100 people come through and she was expecting around 500 people to attend in all.
“This is a great turnout,” she said. “It’s one of the bigger Pride festivals we’ve had in Corvallis.” She added that she hoped the event leads to even bigger festivals in the future.