Corvallis pool will expand offerings

The lowering of the coronavirus risk level in Benton County means more opportunities for residents who use Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.

Here is a quick look at the changes that will be rolling out in the coming weeks, according to aquatic center supervisor Todd Wheeler.

Monday: The indoor pools will be reopened for lap swim and exercise class appointments.

March 22: Open recreational swim appointments will return.

March 29: Spring swimming lesson sessions will begin.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 pm and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The pool will continue to offer lap swimming in the outside pool on a limited basis for those swimmers who prefer to exercise in an outside setting.

Residents can continue to make 45-minute swimming reservations through the online Omnify scheduling system.