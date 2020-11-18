Corvallis police warn of hazardous batteries after Tesla crash

Batteries that may be a danger to the public are strewn about a neighborhood in Corvallis after a late night crash saw a Tesla severely damaged and its driver cited for reckless driving and DUII.

Corvallis police report that on Tuesday night, they responded to a crash in the 800 block of Northwest Walnut Boulevard. An investigation indicated that the driver, Corvallis resident Dylan Milota, was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour when he lost control of the 2019 Tesla, traveling 300 feet before coming to a stop, according to police.

The vehicle, police said, was destroyed after shearing a power pole off at the base and striking two trees and a telephone junction box. The crash, authorities said Wednesday morning, caused “hundreds” of potentially hazardous batteries that power the vehicle to scatter through the area.

“We received reports of the batteries actually going through windows of nearby residences because of the crash,” a statement on the Corvallis Police Department’s social media read.