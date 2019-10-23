Corvallis Police Department is still investigating a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle Monday afternoon on Highway 99W near the northbound bridge over the Marys River.
Lt. Dan Duncan, with CPD, said Wednesday that officers are still investigating the crash, including interviewing witnesses and processing information gathered at the scene of the crash.
Duncan said the bicyclist in the incident was hospitalized with a serious head injury.
The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. and restricted traffic in both directions as officers investigated the scene.