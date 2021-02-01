Corvallis police seek help finding prowler

The Corvallis Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an incident with a woman in downtown Corvallis.

Officers responded Jan. 4 to a report of a prowler. Video footage of the man was captured by a security camera as he was leaving the area. He’s described as a white male in his 50s, about 6 feet to 6-2 with a slightly heavy build. The man was wearing a mask but was seen to have a large or bulbous nose.

On Jan. 20, Corvallis Police posted on its Facebook page a video of the man walking through an alley. The post said the man was a suspect following a “suspicious interaction” with a female resident.

Two days later, the department posted two still photos of the man.

The Corvallis Police Department issued a press release Monday morning seeking help in the case.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Christy Molina via email at christy.molina@corvallisoregon.gov or by phone at 541-766-6782.

To view the video footage and still photos, go to the Corvallis Police Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisPoliceDepartment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0