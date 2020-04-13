Corvallis police say 'stay home' order poses challenges

At that point, Corvallis officials announced they were closing city sports fields and courts, as well as park playgrounds, to prevent the kinds of unsafe social gatherings that had prompted the governor to take action.

Oregon State University took a similar step by closing trails in the McDonald-Dunn Research Forest, although the Benton County Natural Areas and Parks Department has taken a different approach, asking trail users to voluntarily observe social distancing guidelines.

Most Corvallis residents appear to be abiding by the order, Goodwin said, but police have been getting a lot of calls about the ones who don’t appear to be doing so. Many of the calls have involved parties at private homes, and according to Goodwin, that’s not necessarily a violation of the order, which specifically bans social and recreational gatherings “outside of a home or private residence” if a minimum 6-foot distance cannot be maintained.

“I think the majority of folks are really trying to be diligent, trying to keep everybody’s health in mind,” Goodwin said.

“When people see folks who aren’t doing that, it’s frustrating to them. I understand that.”