Cadets from the Corvallis Police Department took the Top Post award at last week’s 40th annual Oregon Law Enforcement Challenge.
The four-day event, held at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, rates the performance of cadets from law enforcement agencies around the state in a wide range of law enforcement scenarios.
Corvallis cadets placed in the top three in emergency vehicle operations, building search, crime in progress and active threat scenarios.
Collectively, cadets Pippa Justice, Daniel Davison and Brandon Bloom earned Top Post honors for best overall performance.
The Corvallis Police Department’s cadet program provides learning opportunities for high school and college students interested in law enforcement or criminal justice careers. More information is available online at www.CorvallisOregon.gov/Cadets.