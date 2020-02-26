Corvallis police arrest Albany man for catalytic converter thefts

The Corvallis Police Department on Tuesday arrested an Albany man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from four vehicles.

Nathaniel Taylor, 36, was taken into custody on charges of four counts of first-degree theft, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Thefts of catalytic converters has become a crime trend recently due to the current high prices of precious metals. Taller vehicles such as trucks or SUVs are easier targets for thieves, who can use a hacksaw to cut exhaust pipes and release converters in minutes.

Police have urged residents to be cautious about where they park, and to be aware of grinding or cutting sounds in neighborhoods late at night or early in the morning.

Replacing a catalytic converter, depending on the vehicle, can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars.