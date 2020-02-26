Corvallis police arrest Albany man for catalytic converter thefts

The Corvallis Police Department on Tuesday arrested an Albany man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from four vehicles.
Nathaniel Taylor, 36, was taken into custody on charges of four counts of first-degree theft, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools and felony possession of methamphetamine.
Thefts of catalytic converters has become a crime trend recently due to the current high prices of precious metals. Taller vehicles such as trucks or SUVs are easier targets for thieves, who can use a hacksaw to cut exhaust pipes and release converters in minutes.
Police have urged residents to be cautious about where they park, and to be aware of grinding or cutting sounds in neighborhoods late at night or early in the morning.
Replacing a catalytic converter, depending on the vehicle, can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars.
At about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of the Jackson-Frazier Wetlands, 3600 NE Lancaster St., for a report of suspicious circumstances. A caller reported seeing three males sitting on what they believed to be an animal. The caller provided a suspect vehicle description as well as a license plate, and a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area located the automobile, according to a CPD news release.
The occupants of the vehicle consented to a search of the automobile and no animals or evidence of animal abuse were located. However, during the vehicle search CPD officers located methamphetamine pipes, a disassembled shotgun and four catalytic converters, the news release states.
After a thorough investigation, officers were able to locate and identify the four vehicles from which the catalytic converters were stolen.
One of the men contacted, Jameson Collet, 37, of Albany, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Another, Zachary Tyler, 40, of Albany, was cited and released on an outstanding warrant.