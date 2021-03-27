Corvallis plants Hiroshima tree

In a quiet, emotional ceremony on a bright Friday morning at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Corvallis, a single gingko tree was planted.
Poems were read. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber spoke. And Hiroshima bombing survivor June Ikuko Terasaka Moore, the guest of honor, also made remarks.
This gingko is a special tree, grown from seeds that survived the Aug. 6, 1945 first use of the atom bomb.
Oregon played a key role in preserving, germinating and planting the seeds and distributing the saplings that came up of both gingkos and Asian persimmons.
The seeds were sprouted in Ashland, but Corvallis stepped up to water and care for the more than 30 trees before they were ready to be farmed out to Tree City USA communities.
Corvallis kept one of the trees, and it went into the ground amid the new drought-resistant landscaping in front of the Walnut Barn. The planting was originally scheduled for last April but was delayed by the coronavirus.
Traber, who came to the event fresh off his second COVID vaccination dose, noted that the percentage of deaths from the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs was exponentially higher than that of COVID.
“These peace trees are important to me,” Traber said. “The effects of those weapons are a reminder for us to keep working for peace.”
“This is an exciting day,” said Meredith Petit, director of Corvallis Parks and Recreation. “I don’t think that there is a better park in Corvallis for this tree to be planted than in a park named for MLK.”
Traber agreed.
“MLK was known for his civil rights work, but he was equally strong as a peace advocate,” said. Traber noted King’s opposition to the Vietnam War. “Dr. King had multiple ways to view love and peace and he worked for social justice, racial justice and economic justice.”
Kristin Ramstad of the Oregon Department of Forestry praised Corvallis for its role in preserving the trees and noted that the gingko had grown to three times the height it was the last time she had seen it.
Ramstad also read a letter from Hiroshima survivor, Hideko Tamura-Snider, who lives in Southern Oregon. Tamura-Snider started the One Sunny Day initiative to promote education on the effects of nuclear weapons as well as cultural exchange programs.
Survivor Moore, who was surrounded by family members, spoke of the sadness of the Hiroshima event and how challenging it was for the survivors to mourn those who did not survive the attack.
Jennifer Killian, Corvallis’ acting urban forester, noted that Parks & Rec still is taking care of a small number of remaining gingkos. Corvallis planted one on Friday, and a representative of Grants Pass was on hand to take one back to Southern Oregon.
