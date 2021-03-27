Corvallis plants Hiroshima tree

“This is an exciting day,” said Meredith Petit, director of Corvallis Parks and Recreation. “I don’t think that there is a better park in Corvallis for this tree to be planted than in a park named for MLK.”

Traber agreed.

“MLK was known for his civil rights work, but he was equally strong as a peace advocate,” said. Traber noted King’s opposition to the Vietnam War. “Dr. King had multiple ways to view love and peace and he worked for social justice, racial justice and economic justice.”

Kristin Ramstad of the Oregon Department of Forestry praised Corvallis for its role in preserving the trees and noted that the gingko had grown to three times the height it was the last time she had seen it.

Ramstad also read a letter from Hiroshima survivor, Hideko Tamura-Snider, who lives in Southern Oregon. Tamura-Snider started the One Sunny Day initiative to promote education on the effects of nuclear weapons as well as cultural exchange programs.

Survivor Moore, who was surrounded by family members, spoke of the sadness of the Hiroshima event and how challenging it was for the survivors to mourn those who did not survive the attack.

Jennifer Killian, Corvallis’ acting urban forester, noted that Parks & Rec still is taking care of a small number of remaining gingkos. Corvallis planted one on Friday, and a representative of Grants Pass was on hand to take one back to Southern Oregon.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.