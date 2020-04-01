Corvallis plans Thursday briefing to update councilors

Corvallis plans Thursday briefing to update councilors

  • Updated

The city of Corvallis is presenting a noon Thursday update on the city's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On hand at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., will be City Manager Mark Shepard and Fire Chief Kenneth McCarthy, one of the team leaders in the joint Corvallis-Benton County emergency operations center.

City councilors and Mayor Biff Traber will be participating remotely.

Social distancing protocols will be in place in the meeting room, with only a limited number of seats available. Residents are encouraged to participate in the meeting online by using this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6331654662717382158.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corvallis High rock is no more
Education

Corvallis High rock is no more

The rock was a canvas for students to show school spirit and advertise upcoming sporting events or plays. It was lifted in pieces into a dump truck Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News