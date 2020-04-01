Corvallis plans Thursday briefing to update councilors

The city of Corvallis is presenting a noon Thursday update on the city's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On hand at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., will be City Manager Mark Shepard and Fire Chief Kenneth McCarthy, one of the team leaders in the joint Corvallis-Benton County emergency operations center.

City councilors and Mayor Biff Traber will be participating remotely.

Social distancing protocols will be in place in the meeting room, with only a limited number of seats available. Residents are encouraged to participate in the meeting online by using this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6331654662717382158.