A proposal to rezone property at the corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive received strong opposition Wednesday night during a Corvallis Planning Commission public hearing.
Developers are seeking to change the zoning for 6-plus acres from medium density (RS-6) to high density (RS-20), which would allow for 20 or more units per acre. That zone usually means apartments, duplexes and townhouses, but it is not limited to those housing types.
Seven residents in the neighborhood around the acreage testified in opposition to the plan. Residents also requested that the record remain open in the case, which means deliberations were postponed to May 1.
Key concerns of those opposing the application were traffic, environmental impacts, the compatibility of high-density housing on property which is adjoined on the south and west by agricultural land and whether the city truly needs more RS-20 land.
Millicent Gardner, whose family owns 84 acres west of the site, said “we think of it as one piece of farm land and it provides a buffer between Corvallis and Philomath. There are sheep, chickens and Christmas tree farms out there. It’s a huge, dramatic jump to go from RS-6 to RS-20 and have big buildings right next to farm property. I’ve never heard of such a thing.”
The developers and their consultant team cited the city’s deficit of high-density property and asserted that with wetlands permits already in hand and with transportation, commercial services and city utilities easy to access the site is ideally suited for the zone change. Gary Smith, a commercial real estate broker, agreed, noting that a lack of available land has led to higher housing costs as well as rents. Smith was the lone individual to testify in favor of the project.
Commissioners still were considering two other items as the Gazette-Times presstime approached. A second public hearing was underway to consider a request to rezone property at 1122 and 1128 NE Second St. in order to develop the 3.18-acre parcel into a power yoga facility. The property current is zoned professional and administrative office, with the developers hoping for a change to participant sports and recreation indoor use.
Also on the agenda was commission deliberations on city plans to rezone two parcels at the corner of Circle Boulevard and Walnut Boulevard for possible high-density housing. A public hearing was held April 3, but deliberations were postponed because of requests to hold the record open.
The Circle-Walnut property was one of four that the commission considered for upzoning to high-density residential at the April 3 session. Commissioners recommended City Council approval for 66-plus acres of property in two parcels along Highway 99W in South Corvallis as well as 26 more acres in the McFadden Ranch property near the HP Inc. campus. According to the state the city has a deficit of 12 acres of high density, but city officials say that the city is better served having a healthy stock of such land beyond the required 12 acres.