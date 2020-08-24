Corvallis Planning Commission has vacancy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Corvallis has an opening on its Planning Commission, which plays a leading role in city land-use decisions.

Among the issues that commissioners work with are: conducting public hearings on land development proposals; taking actions regarding specific land development proposals, including annexations; reviewing and making recommendations regarding the city's comprehensive plan, land development code, and other plans; and providing information/recommendations to elected officials about development related issues.

Generally, the Planning Commission meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown fire station: However, other meetings may be scheduled as needed to allow for the review of land use applications in accordance with state-mandated deadlines.

The application deadline closes Oct. 9. Go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc-pc for more information and a link to an application packet.

Candidates tentatively will be interviewed by the City Council on Oct. 22. Councilors also will vote on filling the vacancy.

