Corvallis photographer finds novel way to support community during pandemic

Holly Peterson’s family photography business has been supported by the Corvallis community for four generations. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, she has found a way to repay that generosity.
Peterson, the owner of the Ball Studio, is waiving the $200 fee she typically charges for family portraits and is instead asking that customers donate two cans of food so that she can pass them along to the local food bank.
She knows that the COVID-19 crisis has created hardships for plenty of people in the area, but it has also reunited families who might not typically be able to be together. She wants to give those families the chance to create a lasting memento while also helping community members who might be struggling.
“Most families don’t have a portrait where they really like the way they look,” Peterson said. “So if we can get something like that during this very traumatic time in our country and our community, that’s something we can give back, and people will get something they love.”
Peterson’s idea is to take portraits of families sitting on their front porch to create a sense of connection between those families and the homes where they are sheltering. She has enjoyed hearing stories from those who have been apart from their loved ones for a long stretch of time but are now reunited.
“I did a shoot yesterday — the son, daughter-in-law and 6-month-old baby have been staying with their grandparents since March. Their home is in Seattle, but during this time, that baby is getting to know their grandparents so well,” Peterson said. “That’s really special.”
The idea came to Peterson when she heard from a colleague in Virginia who is doing something similar. She has seen stories about countless photographers and studios across the country who are offering “front porch” photo shoots to families who are together during the pandemic.
Established in 1912, the Ball Studio is celebrating its 108th anniversary this year. Peterson said she was inspired after talking with her mother about how the family business persevered through the Great Depression and other difficult times in the nation’s history.
“She said, ‘You know, the community just took care of each other,'” Peterson said. “Businesses traded with each other. There was a sense of community that kept these small businesses alive.”
While her business has been deemed non-essential during the pandemic, Peterson has been able to obey social distancing guidelines during shoots. She is only shooting portraits of families who have been sheltering together.
According to the South Corvallis Food Bank’s website, it is still open during its normal hours, but will be changing its procedures during the pandemic. On its list of donations needed, the food bank notes canned fruits, canned veggies and hearty soups as items that are in demand.
“Corvallis, Albany, Philomath — this whole area is just such a special place to be,” Peterson said. “What’s kept me and my family here is that this community just really recognizes what’s important.”
