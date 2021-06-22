Corvallis peeping Tom sought by police

The Corvallis Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a peeping Tom who has been the subject of numerous calls to police from June 17 to June 22.

A release by CPD states that the Corvallis Police Department has responded to neighborhoods in the vicinity of Northwest Kings Boulevard and Harrison Boulevard for three reports of a male suspect committing crimes related to peeping in windows and/or entering the homes of female residents.

The motives of the subject are not known, though the release states that they “appear to be sexual in nature.” All of the incidents occurred between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Detectives are investigating, but there is currently no verifiable description of the subject. The CPD encourages the public to take proper safety precautions, like locking doors and windows, and reporting any information about these incidents to law enforcement.

The non-emergency police line is 541-766-6924.

