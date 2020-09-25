Corvallis paving project faces further delays

The weather continues to monkey with the schedule for the repaving of Northeast Circle Boulevard in Corvallis.
Crews now are scheduled to begin the paving portion of the project, which runs from Northwest Highland Drive to 29th Street. on Monday. Completion is tentatively set for Saturday, Oct. 3.
The paving work is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but city officials say they might need to use the evening hours as well and might extend the work until 9 p.m.
The work will begin on the north side of Circle at Highland and will work west. Side streets will be paved last. Residents and businesses with access to Circle will be impacted and traffic delays are anticipated, particularly when the work reaches the intersections of Circle-Highland, Circle-Kings and Circle-29th.
Pavement markings and striping will be installed beginning Oct. 5, with signal loop installations set for the week of Oct. 12 and last eight to 10 days.
The repaving project is part of a city pilot project that will add a “road diet” component to Circle Boulevard.
The key changes to Circle will be a reduction from four vehicle lanes to two for most of its run from west of 29th to Highland. There will be a continuous center turn lane (one exists now only from Kings to 17th), and buffered bike lanes will be added.
The intersections at 29th, Kings and Highland will remain in their current configuration with two vehicle lanes in each direction plus a turn lane.
The goal of the project is to make the street safer, and city officials will be monitoring the project throughout.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.