Corvallis path set to open in October

Work on the Corvallis multiuse path to Crystal Lake Drive is ramping up, with city officials predicting it will open by next month.
The path will link up with the one that heads south from the skate park at the confluence of the Willamette and Marys rivers.
City officials are paying for the project with a $700,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation. A key goal of the project is to route bicycle and pedestrian traffic off of Highway 99W.
The current path uses Highway 99 as its route from Southeast Chapman Place to Crystal Lake, a situation that has been criticized for safety reasons.
The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board listed completion of the path as one of five recommendations it made to the Corvallis City Council in August 2018 after the death of cyclist Eric Austin in a Highway 99W crosswalk in July of that year.
Austin’s death was followed by those in the same corridor of cyclist Jeremy Gruver (October, 2019) and pedestrian Rhiana Daniel (January of this year).
A tour of the job site on Monday showed the grading and excavation work well under way for the stretch that will curve north of the men’s cold weather homeless shelter and then across the Chapman cul de sac and behind the First Alternative Co-op.
New curbs and ADA ramps already have been put in.
“We were hoping to pave this week, but with the weather turning we may be pushing that off until next week,” said Josh Bjonrstedt, project manager with the city’s Public Works Department. “I am anticipating a path opening by mid-October. We still have some fence work, signing and striping and seeding to get completed as well.”
A plan for a multi use path on the west side of Highway 99 that would connect the Tunison neighborhood with Avery Park is one of the projects penciled in for the urban renewal district for South Corvallis. But with the district still in its infancy that project is likely years away.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
