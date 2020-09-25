Corvallis path set to open in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work on the Corvallis multiuse path to Crystal Lake Drive is ramping up, with city officials predicting it will open by next month.

The path will link up with the one that heads south from the skate park at the confluence of the Willamette and Marys rivers.

City officials are paying for the project with a $700,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation. A key goal of the project is to route bicycle and pedestrian traffic off of Highway 99W.

The current path uses Highway 99 as its route from Southeast Chapman Place to Crystal Lake, a situation that has been criticized for safety reasons.

The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board listed completion of the path as one of five recommendations it made to the Corvallis City Council in August 2018 after the death of cyclist Eric Austin in a Highway 99W crosswalk in July of that year.

Austin’s death was followed by those in the same corridor of cyclist Jeremy Gruver (October, 2019) and pedestrian Rhiana Daniel (January of this year).