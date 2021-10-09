Corvallis parents protest potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate in school district

Ava Tangney is a sophomore at Crescent Valley High School. She said she plans to request an exemption from the vaccine should the school district move forward with the mandate.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“It’s not fair that they’re pushing the vaccine on us,” Tangney said. “The side that pushes the vaccine and talks about equality are going to keep kids from going to school.”

Attendees weren’t just from Corvallis. Some didn’t have any direct connections to the Corvallis School District. For example, Cindy Nelson drove up from Eugene to protest the mandate.

Nelson said she works with children who have suffered injuries from vaccines and that she has personally suffered injuries from vaccines. This is why she felt the need to drive to Corvallis and spend the morning protesting, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As attendees waved signs saying “My child is not your guinea pig,” many drivers honked in support of the rally’s message. Occasionally, other drivers expressed their opposition to the group’s beliefs with comments such as “get vaccinated.”

During the rally, two speakers addressed the crowd. Dana Robinson, a board member of Oregonians for Medical Freedom, said she was impressed with the event’s turn out.