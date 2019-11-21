The 35th Annual Corvallis Community Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
The parade starts at the corner of Fourth Street and Washington Avenue and runs north up Fourth to Jackson Avenue, just past the Benton County Courthouse.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Santa Rocks Christmas,” with the parade’s longtime Santa Claus, Mark Webber, serving as the grand marshal.
Webber is a local businessman, civic activist, active member of the Corvallis Lions Club and a rugby coach for Oregon State University and the University of Oregon. He has been the parade Santa for 32 years.
At the end of the parade there will be caroling at the reviewing stand outside the courthouse led by the Singing Leslies. The event concludes with the lighting on the courthouse grounds of the holiday tree.
The event is sponsored by the Corvallis Lions Club, with help from the Benton County Amateur Radio Emergency Service, the Corvallis Police Department, the Corvallis Fire Department, the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, the staff of the Benton County Courthouse, Clodfelters, Browsers Bookstore and Starker Forests.
A crowd of 4,000 to 5,000 is expected, especially considering that the Civil War football game between the Beavers and Ducks is not until the next day in Eugene.