Corvallis panel to discuss mixed-use development

The League of Women Voters and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition are hosting a panel on mixed-use development at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.

The virtual event can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85821041907?pwd=RGdSZU4vSUxackpLNkdjZkxlaE80dz09, with a meeting ID of 858 2104 1907 and a password of LWV. Interested parties also can phone in to the session at 1-206-337-9723, with a meeting ID of 858 2104 1907 and an access code of 926861.

Mixed-use development refers to neighborhoods that blend residential, commercial and retail uses, and dining and entertainment options.

The meeting will include a presentation from Corvallis planner Rian Amiton, who also will be part of a panel that includes local builder Alan Ayres and commercial real estate broker Alan Wells. The group will discuss examples of successful mixed-use in Oregon and also answer questions.

