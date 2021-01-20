Corvallis panel OKs land annexation

The Corvallis Planning Commission is calling for the approval of bringing the Corvida property along SW Country Club Drive into the city stock of land.
Commissioners unanimously backed three motions Wednesday night that will a) add 3.37 acres to the city; b) change the zoning on that acreage to low density residential (RS-6); and c) change the zoning on an adjacent 0.99 acres already in the city limits to RS-6.
The zone changes are contingent upon the City Council backing the commission’s recommendation on the annexation piece of the application. Councilors will take up the issue at a future meeting.
The property lies just north of Country Club Drive between 53rd Street and 55th Street. Commissioners noted that the zone change would make the property compatible with the surrounding neighborhoods.
Although there was no opposition to the application, two issues were raised during the public hearing. First, Commissioner Tom Jensen noted that House Bill 2001, which was signed by Gov. Kate Brown in 2019, could allow for a fourplex on each of the lots created by the development and thus create parking problems.
However, because the annexation and zone change applications were not required to include development plans, lot configurations and consistency with HB 2001 will be determined when subdivision plans are submitted to the city.
Commissioner Jim Boeder brought up questions of water service. The elevation of the property is such that “second level” water service, or more pumping power, usually would be required, but such service is not currently available in the vicinity. The property would be required to convert to second level service when it becomes available, but city staff said the site currently meets minimum performance standards such as fire low and mainline pressure.
Despite their questions Boeder and Jensen both voted yes on all three motions. They were joined by Penny York, Paul Woods, James Bombardier, TJ Lamkin and Carl Price. Chair Kailey Kornhauser only votes to break ties, and Susan Morré was not present.
If the Corvida property developed it will add perhaps as many as 20 units of housing to an area that is experiencing a boom in both completed, under constrruction and proposed developments. The Sylvia and Russell Gardens subdivisions are nearby, and infrastructure work is underway on a project along Country Club behind Starker Arts Park. The Carson property, which is set to include apartments, is essentially across the street from Corvida, and Ridgecrest, another subdivision, is taking shape along Southwest Kara Avenue between Country Club and Nash.
