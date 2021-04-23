Corvallis on verge of grant from Tunison neighborhood trail

Another piece of infrastructure that will take cyclists and pedestrians off of busy Highway 99W in South Corvallis is gaining momentum.
Plans by the city to build a multiuse path on the west side of the highway are in line to receive a $500,000 “project refinement” grant from the Oregon Transportation Commission.
The commission is scheduled to meet May 13 to approve the project list. More than $34.5 million in projects were submitted to the state, with $11.6 million in funding available.
The so-called “Tunison Trail” currently is ranked No. 11 among the 57 projects that have applied, according to a press release from the city of Corvallis.
The money, part of the Oregon Community Paths Program, comes from the massive $5.3 billion omnibus transportation bill passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2017.
The path would start just north of Tunison Avenue at the west end of Butterfield Place. Most of the half-mile path would run adjacent to the railroad line that runs parallel to Allen Street. The path would end just north of Avery Avenue near the entrance to Avery Park.
Josh Capps, the city’s active transportation program specialist, said the final route remains to be determined.
“What we do know is that the starting point and end point are accurate,” Capps said. “Everything in between will be considered for a final path by the consultant.”
Capps added that the route “would not replace the rail line, as it is privately owned and still in (light) use. It would likely run adjacent.”
The project is scheduled to begin construction in 2022, Capps said, with a project web page planned for later this year. The city is pitching in with a required $57,000 match from street funds.
The path also is on the list of projects that are part of the urban renewal plan for South Corvallis that was approved by the voters in March 2019.
The path is considered a high-priority item for South Corvallis residents, who struggle with mixing a desire to use active transportation modes with a busy highway. And it’s a stretch of highway that saw two bicycle fatalities and one pedestrian death between July 2018 and January of last year.
Pedestrian crosswalks have been upgraded, and the Oregon Department of Transportation is moving into Phase 2 of a project to add curbs and ADA ramps at 52 spots in South Corvallis. The work is scheduled to be completed in July.
In addition, ODOT officials are working on a longer-term safety study of the corridor that is expected to last two years.
“People are excited and energized over the possibility of this needed improvement,” Capps said. “The difference it will make for someone living in the Tunison neighborhood, who gets around by active travel, is on a magnitude of scale that would likely be difficult for most of us to even fathom. I only realized this after I spent numerous visits to the area, specifically for this trail.”
The Tunison path project follows the completion of an eastside trail extension from the downtown skate park to Crystal Lake Drive.
The Eric E. Austin Memorial Bypass opened earlier this year. The section is named for a cyclist who died nearby in July 2018.
“This grant will really help kickstart a project that the city and the South Corvallis community have been working on for many years,” Capps said. “We’ve been building momentum for better travel options in this part of our community, and it’s exciting to see the first steps starting to take shape.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.