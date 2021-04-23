Corvallis on verge of grant for Tunison neighborhood trail

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Capps added that the route “would not replace the rail line, as it is privately owned and still in (light) use. It would likely run adjacent.”

The project is scheduled to begin construction in 2022, Capps said, with a project web page planned for later this year. The city is pitching in with a required $57,000 match from street funds.

The path also is on the list of projects that are part of the urban renewal plan for South Corvallis that was approved by the voters in March 2019.

The path is considered a high-priority item for South Corvallis residents, who struggle with mixing a desire to use active transportation modes with a busy highway. And it’s a stretch of highway that saw two bicycle fatalities and one pedestrian death between July 2018 and January of last year.

Pedestrian crosswalks have been upgraded, and the Oregon Department of Transportation is moving into Phase 2 of a project to add curbs and ADA ramps at 52 spots in South Corvallis. The work is scheduled to be completed in July.

In addition, ODOT officials are working on a longer-term safety study of the corridor that is expected to last two years.