The city of Corvallis is now offering an online option for customers looking to start or stop water service.
Previously, customers either had to call the city or come in to the billing office across from City Hall.
The new program began Aug. 29 and in the first week 27 starts and stops had been submitted, said Neil Knight of the city’s Finance Department.
“It will end up saving staff time,” Knight said, “but it should be a big advantage to community members. Instead of possibly waiting on hold or having to call back if it is during some of our busier times of the year, a request can be submitted any time of day.”
If a customer is seeking to start service, the person must register online first at https://selfservice.corvallisoregon.gov/MSS/login.aspx. Customers looking to stop service only need to go online and update their account.
Customers still can call the city Finance Department at 541-766-6949 to start and stop service as well as appear in person, Knight said.
“The new service is intended to improve customer service during peak periods each month when many customers are trying to start or stop water service,” Knight said.
Starting or stopping a service request must be done by 4 p.m. the business day before the service date requested. Online requests cannot be filled on weekends or holidays. Customers interested in same-day service should call the billing office.