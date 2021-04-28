Corvallis offering loans for climate action projects

The city of Corvallis has $58,000 to lend for community projects that help achieve the city’s climate action plan.

The funds were appropriated by the City Council as a way to help meet the community action requirements of the climate plan. They are intended to go to nonprofits, co-ops and governmental educational institutions to help them implement energy efficiency or conservation remedies at their own facilities or elsewhere in the community.

Loans typically will be in the $10,000 range, said Jerry Sorte of the Corvallis-Benton county economic development office, with likely projects solar electric systems, energy-efficient appliances or other projects that reduce greenhouse gases.

The deadline to apply is May 19, with all loan applications being considered together once the deadline closes. No interest will be charged for the first two years, with just 1.5% being levied in the third through fifth years. Interest paid into the program will be used to fund future loans.

The Corvallis City Council’s original appropriation for the climate action loans was approved in January 2020, but the program was put on hold last year because of the pandemic.

