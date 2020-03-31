Corvallis nursing home confirms three COVID-19 cases

Three residents of a Corvallis nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, and one has died from the disease.
Corvallis Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility at 160 NE Conifer Blvd., posted a statement on its website Monday that said three of its residents had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Two of the residents were being treated at Corvallis Manor, the statement said, while the third resident had been transferred to a local hospital several days earlier. That resident died on Monday, the statement said.
“Corvallis Manor is very saddened by this news and extends its deepest condolences to the resident’s family,” the online statement said. “Decisions as to whether a resident remains on-site or is transported to a hospital are made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with physicians and health care officials. We are working diligently to limit the spread of the virus to other residents of the facility and are communicating this news to all of our residents, staff and their loved ones.”
State and local public health officials stated separately that an 88-year-old woman died from the disease at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Monday, becoming Benton County’s first COVID-19 fatality.
Reached by telephone on Tuesday, Corvallis Manor administrator Barbara Lower declined to answer any questions about the situation but said the facility would periodically provide updated information on its website.
Corvallis Manor was one of 29 long-term care facilities around the state identified in a story published Tuesday by The Oregonian/Oregon Live as having at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
The story also named a second Corvallis facility, Timberhill Place at 989 NW Spruce Avenue, but that information could not be confirmed on Tuesday. When contacted by the Gazette-Times, two employees of Timberhill Place said they could not speak on the record, and messages requesting comment from an administrator were not returned by press time.
The Oregonian article also named a third mid-valley facility, the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, which has previously acknowledged having 15 residents with COVID-19. Two of the residents have died from the disease.
Corvallis Manor is owned by Utah-based Avalon Health Care Group. According to the company’s website, Avalon owns or manages nursing homes, assisted living centers and similar facilities serving more than 6,700 patients in six Western states.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are treated in isolation to prevent the spread of infection, and Corvallis Manor’s website states that the facility is following federal guidelines by sharply limiting visitors to the facility, screening visitors and employees for symptoms of the disease and taking other measures to protect the health of resident and staff.
A total of 12 Benton County residents and 37 Linn County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of infected individuals because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical assistance.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
