Corvallis native will have his research sent to space

Corvallis native Niko Hansen is part of a six-person team that will have its research sent to NASA and the International Space Station as part of a SpaceX launch.

The team is composed of six students and a faculty adviser from the University of Idaho, where Hansen completed his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering earlier this year. The launch is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Their research will test how microgravity impacts the efficacy of polymers known to resist bacteria adhesion on earth. In layman's terms, that means that they will look at the polymers, which would be applied as a coating on high-contact surface areas such as handles in a space station, and see how well that coating resists bacteria.

“If you’re going to be on a long-term space mission, you can’t be constantly sanitizing,” Hansen said. “You won’t have the materials, and you can’t use sterilization the same way in space. If we can reduce microbial bacteria on board, we can reduce the risk of illness to the crew.”

During Hansen’s senior year, the six-student team wrote a proposal to be a part of a NASA program called Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science.

The students first selected three bacteria-resistant polymers on which to focus and ran a citizen science experiment with 200 grade school-aged kids in Moscow, Idaho. That experiment allowed them to narrow the experiment to two polymers, which will be sent up into space.

The polymers will spend roughly 30-45 days in space, depending on the timing of the next launch. From there, the team will conduct data analysis, and eventually find a way to make long-term space travel safer.

Hansen is the chief safety officer of the team. The other members are Hannah Johnson, Travis Lindsay, Roslyn McCormack, Kael Stelck and Adriana Bryant. Matthew Bernards is the project adviser.

Hansen graduated in 2017 from Crescent Valley High School, where he took engineering courses taught by Adam Kirsch.

“That taught me the value of what engineering can offer and how to actually go about doing research and approaching a big project like this,” Hansen said.

He is now attending University of California, Davis, pursuing a Ph.D. in chemical engineering.

More information about the project can be found at the group’s website, idahospocs.org.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.